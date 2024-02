Trial date set Republican candidate for President, former U.S. President Donald Trump departs Trump Tower en route to a pre-trial hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court on February 15, 2024 in New York City. Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records last year, which prosecutors say was an effort to hide a potential sex scandal, both before and after the 2016 election. Judge Juan Manuel Merchan is expected to rule whether the trial will begin as scheduled on March 25. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

A judge on Thursday set jury selection to begin March 25 in former President Donald Trump’s trial on charges that he falsified business records during his successful 2016 presidential campaign.

Judge Juan Merchan finalized the trial date at a hearing Thursday after rejecting a motion from Trump’s attorneys seeking to dismiss the case, The New York Times reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.





