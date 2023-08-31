Trump indictment in Georgia: Former President Donald Trump enters not guilty plea

Former President Donald Trump (Fulton County Sheriff)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Former President Donald Trump will not appear in court next week in connection to the indictment that he and 18 others tried to overturn the 2020 Georgia presidential election results.

Trump entered a not-guilty plea in Fulton County Court on Thursday

He filed a waiver of arraignment, which you can read below or click here.

Trump Waives by National Content Desk on Scribd

Trump had been scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on the charges on Sept. 6.

He is not the only defendant to waive their right to appear.

Check back for more on this developing story.

