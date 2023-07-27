Trump facing additional obstruction of justice, willful retention charges in Mar-a-Lago case

Trump facing additional obstruction of justice, willful retention charges in Mar-a-Lago case Former President Donald Trump (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Former President Donald Trump is facing additional charges in the Justice Department’s classified documents investigation.

>> Read more trending news

The additional charges include obstruction and willful retention of national defense information, according to The Associated Press. These charges were added Thursday to the indictment by the Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith’s team.

Trump is facing accusations that he and his aides asked a staffer to delete camera footage at Mar-a-Lago to obstruct the investigation into the classified documents, the AP reported.

A new defendant was also added to the case. He was identified as Carlos De Oliveira, according to the AP.

Check back for more on this developing story.

The latest headlines:

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!