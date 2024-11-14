Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes homes burglarized; police, FBI investigate

Mahomes and Kelce FILE PHOTO: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass to Travis Kelce #87 during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 07, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Two superstars of the Kansas City Chiefs found themselves as victims of burglars. Now the FBI and local law enforcement officials are investigating break-ins at the homes of Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

The first break-in happened at the quarterback’s home just after midnight on Oct. 6. The Cass County, Missouri, sheriff’s office didn’t give any other details because the investigation is ongoing, ESPN reported.

It is not known if anything was taken, NBC News reported.

The next day the tight end’s home was burglarized, the Leawood, Kansas police said. The alleged thieves took $20,000 in cash.

Kelce’s home was broken into just after kickoff during the Oct. 7 Monday Night Football home game against the New Orleans Saints, TMZ reported.

Mahomes said his home was broken into but didn’t go into detail other than to say, “Obviously it’s frustrating, it’s disappointing, but I mean I can’t get into too many of the details because the investigation’s still ongoing, but obviously something that you don’t want to happen to really anybody but obviously yourself.”

He would not say whether his family was home because of the investigation, but that the details would come out eventually.

TMZ said that the FBI is looking into the cases and that other homes in the neighborhoods were also broken into.





