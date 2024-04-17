Travis Kelce adds game show host to resume; will star in ‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’

'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' FILE PHOTO: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs waves to fans after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The NFL star will now be the host of the new game show "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Jeff Foxworthy and John Cena wanted to know “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?” Now Travis Kelce is picking up the ball and asking “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end will host 20 episodes of the show that will air on Amazon Prime.

No release date has been announced.

Like the original show, contestants will have a classroom — though it will be full of celebrities instead of children — to help them answer 11 questions on a variety of topics all pulled from the elementary curriculum.

The final question will be based on a sixth-grade education.

The top prize per show is $100,000.

“I grew up loving game shows, and I’m excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with Are you Smarter than a Celebrity. The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone’s favorite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining. I’m just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up,” Kelce said in the news release announcing the show.

Travis Kelce is no stranger to hosting duties. He starred in E!’s reality dating show “Catching Kelce” and hosted “Saturday Night Live” in March 2023, People magazine reported.

He and his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, also host their “New Heights” podcast, which has 2.37 million followers on YouTube alone.

