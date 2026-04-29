Teens drive lawn mower into Target as part of social media stunt

Janek Szkaradek, left, drove the mower, and Luke Charske recorded the incident.

OCALA, Fla. — Two Florida teens are accused of carrying out and filming a series of social media stunts intended to disrupt local businesses -- including driving a lawn mower inside a Target store on Saturday, authorities said.

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According to a news release from the Ocala Police Department, police said the teens also used a leaf blower the night before at a Culver’s fast food restaurant.

Both businesses are located in Ocala.

Janek Alexander Szkaradek, 18, was identified as the driver of the mower, while Luke Charske, 18, filmed the incident, police said.

Szkaradek allegedly guided the mower through the entrance to Target and the door was damaged at the entrance to the store, police said.

He was charged with criminal mischief and two counts of disorderly conduct -- one for the incident at Target, and the other for the Culver’s incident.

Charske was charged with being a principal to disorderly conduct for the disruption at Target.

Police said the video was intended for social media, but added that the teens’ behavior created a dangerous situation for customers and employees inside the store, WFTV reported.

“These actions endangered people and caused property damage,” police wrote on Facebook. “They are crimes, not harmless videos.

“Think before you record — it’s not worth an arrest and a criminal charge."

According to Marion County online jail records, both teens were released on Sunday.

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