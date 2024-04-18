Taylor Swift’s new album apparently ‘leaked’ online

Taylor Swift LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A)

Taylor Swift’s new album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” has allegedly leaked early on social media.

The apparent leak came in the form of a Google Drive link that appeared to include the 17 tracks set to be released on Swift’s latest release, according to CNN. It has made its way around the internet over the last day.

Swift’s 11th album is set to be released on Friday at midnight, CNN reported.

Both CNN and the BBC reached out to Swift’s representative for comment.

“Taylor Swift leaks” became a prevented search phrase on Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter, according to CNN.

Some Swifties decided to listen to the leaked songs while others decided to wait until its release on Friday, according to the BBC.

“Raise your hand if you’re an ACTUAL Taylor Swift fan and aren’t listening,” a social media user wrote, according to the news outlet.

“People need to understand that this isn’t just about being a fan. It’s about respecting others of their hard work!” another social media user wrote.

“She and her team [have] planned and worked so meticulously for this album release, don’t disrespect and ruin it for others as well.”

During an interview with “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in 2014, Swift said she’s made efforts to make sure her music doesn’t leak early, according to US Weekly.

“I have a lot of maybe-/maybe-not-irrational fears of security invasion, wiretaps, people eavesdropping,” Swift said, claiming that her album at the time was only on her phone, US Weekly reported.

Swift announced her brand new album while accepting an award at the Grammys in February, the BBC reported. It will be her first entirely new album since “Midnights” came out in 2022.

Last week, Swift made an appearance at weekend one, night two of Coachella with boyfriend Travis Kelce to support Ice Spice and Bleachers, according to USA Today.

She is also expected to resume her Eras World Tour on May 9 in France at Paris la Defénse Arena, Rolling Stone reported.





