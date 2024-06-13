Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour triggers seismic activity in Scotland

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 17: Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by John Medina/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LONDON — Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Scotland led to seismic activity, geological experts say.

Seismologists with the British Geological Study said that earthquake readings were detected about 3.7 miles from Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. According to USA Today, that was where Swift performed her Eras Tour from June 7 through June 9.

“Each of the three evenings followed a similar seismographic pattern, with ‘…Ready For It?’ ‘Cruel Summer’ and ‘Champagne Problems’ resulting in the most significant seismic activity each night,” the British Geological Study said, according to CNN.

June 7 was the most “enthusiastic dancing” evening. the British Geological Study said, according to CNN. The activity reported peaked at 160 beats per minute during her song “... Ready for It?”

The British Geological Study released a playlist of Swift’s songs in honor of seismic activity on X, formerly known as Twitter, according to People Magazine.

During the first night of her tour in Scotland, there were around 73,000 fans, according to The BBC. It was the first of her 17 tour dates in the UK which includes eight shows at London’s Wembley Stadium.

“Clearly Scotland’s reputation for providing some of the most enthusiastic audiences remains well intact!” said seismologist Callum Harrison in a news release obtained by USA Today. “It’s amazing that we’ve been able to measure the reaction of thousands of concertgoers remotely through our data.”

