Target taco seasoning scheme: Florida man accused of using seasoning to steal $10K of trading cards

Keith Wallis is accused of using taco seasoning to steal trading cards at Target locations from Orlando to Miami.

A Florida man is accused of using taco seasoning to take $10,000 worth of trading cards from Targets all over the Sunshine State.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said Keith Wallis of Palm Beach was arrested and charged with felony organized retail theft, felony dealing with stolen property and felony money laundering.

He was arrested in Broward County on Feb. 23, WPBF reported.

In a news release, Uthmeier said Wallis used taco seasoning to steal more than $10,000 worth of trading cards, then sold those cards for about $40,000 on eBay.

How does the taco seasoning factor into the alleged scheme?

The attorney general said in the release, “Wallis would select multiple large boxes of trading cards, as well as an equal number of 99-cent taco seasoning packets. Wallis would then proceed to the self-checkout, where he would pay for only the seasoning packets.”

The alleged thefts happened 75 times at Target locations from Orlando to Miami from July 2025 to February 2026, Uthmeier said.

An investigation into similar instances at Walmart and Publix locations is ongoing, the news release said.

If found guilty, Wallis faces up to 90 years in prison.

