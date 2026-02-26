Singer D4vd target of grand jury investigation in girl’s death

FILE PHOTO: d4vd performs at Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025, in Indio, California. A Tesla belonging to the singer, who is on tour, was impounded in California. Police later found a body in the vehicle.

New details are coming to light in the case of a 14-year-old girl whose decomposed body was found in the Tesla owned by singer D4vd last year.

D4vd, whose legal name is David Burke, is the target of a grand jury investigation, according to court documents.

The Associated Press reported that the information came to light via grand jury subpoenas issued on Jan. 15 that would see three of his relatives testify.

The subpoenas had been sealed but were made public after an appeal made by his mother, father and brother, the AP reported.

The First Court of Appeals in Texas, where the family lives, denied their petitions to ignore the subpoenas, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Prosecutors started presenting the case to the grand jury in November, according to the newspaper. Several people have already testified including one of D4vd’s managers.

The documents read, “Target may be involved in having committed the following criminal offenses against the laws of the State of California, to wit: One count of Murder.”

The Tesla where the remains of Celeste Rivas Hernandez were found is registered to D4vd at his family’s address.

He had not publicly named as a suspect by law enforcement.

Rivas Hernandez was reported missing in 2024 when she was 13 and in seventh grade. It was believed she was 14 when she died. Her body was found on Sept. 8, the day after she would have turned 15, the AP reported.

Police had searched the 2023 Tesla Model Y in a tow yard after employees noticed an odor coming from the car, KTLA reported. Police said when they found a body bag “covered with insects and a strong odor of decay.” It was partially unzipped and a decomposed head and torso were seen. Another bag held other body parts, according to court documents.

No cause of death has been released.

The car had apparently been abandoned in the Hollywood Hills before it had been towed. D4vd had been on tour when the car and body were found, and continued the dates for several shows before canceling the rest of the concerts, the AP reported.

©2026 Cox Media Group