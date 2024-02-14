Second attempt to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas passes

Alejandro Mayorkas: The House voted a second time on whether to impeach the Homeland Security Secretary. (Alex Wong/Getty Images )

WASHINGTON — A second vote to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday passed in the House, moving a step closer to the first ouster of a sitting Cabinet member.

>> Read more trending news

HR 863 passed by a 214-213 vote.

House Republicans charged in two articles of impeachment that Mayorkas, 64, had willfully refused to enforce laws at the southern borders of the United States and breached the public trust, The New York Times reported.

The measure now goes to the Senate, where Mayorkas is unlikely to be convicted in a trial in the Democratic-led upper chamber of Congress.

The House’s first attempt to impeach Mayorkas on Feb. 6 fell short by two votes, 214-216. Republicans Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, Ken Buck of Colorado and Tom McClintock of California vote against impeaching Mayorkas on the grounds that it would open a “Pandora’s box,” The Washington Post reported.

The same three Republican representatives joined Democrats again on Tuesday to vote against the measure.

“They felt it was important, there were some members that you know, might have been going back and forth, and to lock them in,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., told CNN before Tuesday’s vote.

Scalise missed last week’s vote due to treatment he was receiving for his blood cancer, Post reported.

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, left his hospital bed to cast his vote in a surprise move, leaving Republicans shy of the majority needed to impeach Mayorkas, according to the newspaper.

House Democrats have criticized the impeachment effort as an attempt to resolve a policy dispute with constitutional punishment, the Times reported.

The only Cabinet member in U.S. history to be impeached was William Belknap, the secretary of war for President Ulysses S. Grant, in May 1876. While Belknap had resigned his post over corruption two months earlier, the House nevertheless issued five articles of impeachment.

Belknap was accused of financing an extravagant lifestyle in Washington over a five-year period. He was accused of accepting kickbacks from entrepreneur Caleb Marsh to choose one of the man’s associates to operate a lucrative trading post at Fort Sill in the Indian Territory (now Oklahoma).

On August 1, 1876, a majority of senators voted to convict Belknap on all five counts, but each fell short of the necessary two-thirds required for removal.

Belknap was never prosecuted further and died in 1890.





© 2024 Cox Media Group