Seattle festival shooting: One suspect dead, one arrested, search for one continues

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 26: Police officers walk on patrol at the scene of a mass shooting at the Bite of Seattle food festival on July 26, 2026, in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

Police in Seattle are still looking for one person they said opened fire during a festival over the weekend as more details unfold.

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Mayor Katie Wilson and Assistant Chief of Investigations Nicole Powell said the shooting during the Bite of Seattle event may have been gang-related, KIRO reported.

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody immediately after the shooting.

Investigators believed that the 19-year-old who died at the scene of the shooting during the festival held near the Space Needle was another alleged gunman.

They are still looking for a third person who they believe was an “associate” of the other two, KIRO reported.

The information about three potential shooters was included in a document filed in juvenile court, The Associated Press reported. The 15-year-old waived his initial court appearance on Monday. A judge ordered him held in juvenile detention for investigation of firearms violations and first-degree assault.

Two guns were recovered at the scene.

Seven people were confirmed shot. Two died at the scene, the 19 -year-old man and a 44-year-old man, while a third person, a 56-year-old woman, died while undergoing surgery.

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They have been identified as 44-year-old Carlos Israel Sanchez Villalba, 56-year-old Ashley Whitehead and 19-year-old Junior Cee Niko Semo, the AP reported.

Villalba was a husband and father of three. He was shot in the torso, NBC News reported. Whitehead had recently moved to Washington from Alabama last year. She was shot in the pelvis.

Four others were hurt, including a 2-year-old boy, a 39-year-old woman, and a 23-year-old man, who were transported.

All have been released.

A 40-year-old woman declined to be taken to a hospital.

One of the victims was walking on their bike when they were hit. The toddler was with his mother, the AP reported.

A “possible eighth victim,” a 27-year-old man, went to a hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday evening and was discharged, KIRO reported.

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