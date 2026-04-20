Schools locked down after shooting at North Carolina park

Google map
Shooting FILE PHOTO: A fight led to a shooting at a Winston-Salem, North Carolina, park. (Google Maps/Google)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two schools in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, were in lockdown on Monday morning after a shooting at a park nearby.

Read more trending news

The shooting happened near Leinbach Park after a fight started around 9:52 a.m. As Winston-Salem police officers were on the way to the scene of the fight, they said shots were fired, WXII reported.

The shooting did not occur at the schools, The Associated Press reported. But they were still placed into lockdown until the shooting scene was secured, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said.

Law enforcement said the incident started as a planned fight among several young people that escalated into the shooting.

There were several victims, officials said. But officials did not have a confirmed number.

The NC SBI said on X that several were shot and two were deceased.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2026 Cox Media Group

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos