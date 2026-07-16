‘Sanford and Son,’ ‘227′ actor, Hal Williams, dies

FILE PHOTO: Actor Hal Williams attends the Television Academy And SAG-AFTRA's 4th Annual Dynamic and Diverse Celebration at The Saban Media Center on August 25, 2016 in North Hollywood, California. Williams died on July 15 at the age of 91. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The actor known for his roles in “Sanford and Son” and “227″ has died.

Hal Williams was 91 years old.

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A representative said Williams died at his home in Rancho Mirage, California, on July 15, Deadline reported.

His manager told TMZ that Williams died of natural causes and that he had some health issues, adding he had returned home two days before his death adn felt tired. He had been in Ohio for a “Sanford and Son” reunion with Howard Platt. Platt had played Officer Howard “Hoppy” Hopkins opposite Williams’ Officer “Smitty” Smith in the hit show.

Williams was born Halroy Candis Williams in Columbus, Ohio. He didn’t start hsi acting career until he was in his 30s, but loved to be onstage when he was younger, People magazine reported.

“I wasn’t allowed to leave the yard often, and I had a dog named Sandy. I used to play games with him, pretending he was the Lone Ranger and I was Tonto,” he said in a 2022 interview with Columbus Monthly.

Before breaking into acting, he was a social worker, a corrections officer and a postal worker. But with his marriage ending in 1968 he decided to go to Los Angeles, according to People.

He said he gave himself three years to have an acting career, and in 1972, was cast as Smith on “Sanford and Son,” eventually appearing on 20 episods.

Williams also was cast in “The Waltons,” “On the Rocks” and in films such as “Private Benjamin” opposite Goldie Hawn, as well as the sitcom inspired by the film.

He was cast in “227″ opposite Marla Gibbbs as her husband and father to Regina King and neighbor to Jackée Harry.

Most recently he appeared on the “Matlock” reboot.

In addition to his on-screen appearances, he was also a board member of the Los Angeles Actors’ Theatre and established the Mark K.A. Williams memorial Scholarship Foundation in memory of his son who died on a camping trip at the age of 20, Deadline reported.

Williams leaves behind two children, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

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