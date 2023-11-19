Rosalynn Carter: World reacts to death of former first lady

Rosalynn Carter: The former first lady will be remembered for her advocacy for mental health. (Leigh Vogel/Getty Images)

Tributes poured in Sunday for former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who died Sunday at the age of 96.

In late May, the Carter Center, the couple’s human rights group, announced that she had been diagnosed with dementia. She entered hospice care on Friday.

Bess Truman, the wife of President Harry Truman, is the only first lady to have outlived Rosalynn Carter, according to the National First Ladies Library. She died in 1982 at the age of 97.

In July 2023, the Carters celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary. They were the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that Rosalynn Carter “dedicated her life to serving others.”

“America has lost a passionate humanitarian and champion for people all over the world,” Schumer, D-N.Y., wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Journalist Maria Shriver said that she long “admired Rosalynn’s work in mental health and caregiving.”

“Let’s hold Rosalynn and the entire Carter family in our hearts, and hope that her mission of supporting caregivers and raising awareness of the mental health issues involved continue to grow,” Shriver wrote on Instagram.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that Rosalynn Carter “lived a life of service to her community and to our nation.”

Rosalynn Carter lived a life of service to her community and to our nation. New York joins the Carter family in mourning her loss. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 19, 2023

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said that for “all her life,” Rosalynn Carter “dedicated herself to serving others.”

All her life Rosalynn Carter dedicated herself to serving others. As First Lady she served our country with grace and kindness. My heart is with her love of over 75 years, President Carter and their family today. pic.twitter.com/StYOTnheik — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) November 19, 2023

Wanda Sykes said that Rosalynn Carter “brought compassion and advocacy to the forefront.

“A true inspiration and a woman of substance,” Sykes tweeted.

In remembrance of First Lady Rosalynn Carter, who brought compassion and advocacy to the forefront. A true inspiration and a woman of substance. Sending love to President Carter and their family. May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/tiGEbzCkPX — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) November 19, 2023

Actress Lynda Carter said that the former first lady handled the post “with strength and grace.”

“She showed us what it meant to be a champion of the American people and a public servant long beyond the call of duty,” the “Wonder Woman” star tweeted.

To be the First Lady is an unenviable task, but Rosalynn Carter handled it with strength and grace. She showed us what it meant to be a champion for the American people and a public servant long beyond the call of duty. We will miss you, Mrs. Carter. pic.twitter.com/fKiAVUDCSj — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) November 19, 2023

