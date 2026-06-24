Report: ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Yolanda Hadid engaged

The reality television star is reportedly engaged to real estate developer Randy Kendrick.

Yolanda Hadid is reportedly about to become a real housewife again.

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The former model and alumnus of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reality television show is engaged to real estate developer Randy Kendrick, People reported.

Hadid, 62, the mother of supermodel daughters Gigi Hadid, 31, and Bella Hadid, 29, along with model son Anwar Hadid, 27, has kept a low profile about her relationship.

TMZ was the first outlet to report the news.

The news comes about a year after Yolanda Hadid quietly ended her engagement to construction CEO Joey Jingoli, People reported.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid is engaged to real estate developer Randy Kendrick, according to multiple outlets. https://t.co/uPuY9Pfpsm pic.twitter.com/sUS8YfFU9o — E! News (@enews) June 24, 2026

Hadid and Jingoli met in Pennsylvania in 2017, before moving to Texas to build a home that she showed off to Architectural Digest in August 2024, according to E! Online.

She and her first husband, Mohammad Hadid, 73, share Gigi, Bella and Anwar, according to the magazine. Yolanda Hadid was also married to songwriter David Foster from 2011 to 2017.

Kendrick is the CEO of Xebec, a national logistics real estate platform he founded in 1996, according to People. He is also the CEO of Sandow Lakes Ranch Venture, LLC, and Sandow Lakes Energy Company, the magazine reported.

Yolanda Hadid appeared in 112 episodes of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” from 2012 to 2023, according to IMDb.com.

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