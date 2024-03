Nikki Haley: The former governor of South Carolina campaigned in Texas ahead of Super Tuesday. (Mark Felix/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is ending her campaign, according to reports, setting up a rematch of the 2020 election, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

>> Read more trending news

Haley is expected to make an announcement at 10 a.m. EST, according to her campaign.

Check back for more on this developing story.





©2024 Cox Media Group