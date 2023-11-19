Recall alert: Skyline Provisions recalls raw ground beef over possible foreign matter

Recalled: Skyline Provisions, Inc., announced the recall of 5,620 pounds of raw ground beef on Sunday. (USDA)

WASHINGTON — An Illinois company is recalling approximately 5,620 pounds of raw ground beef that may be contaminated with a foreign object.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, Skyline Provisions, Inc., announced the recall on Sunday.

The ground beef products were produced on Aug. 19, 2023, according to the FSIS.

The following products are subject to recall:

20-pound carton boxes containing four packages of “SKYLINE PROVISIONS, INC. GROUND BEEF 81/19″ with “ITEM # 000248″ printed on the label.

20-pound carton boxes containing four packages of “SKYLINE PROVISIONS, INC. GROUND BEEF 75/25″ with “ITEM # 000293″ printed on the label.

The recalled products bear the establishment number “EST. 19300″ inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to the FSIS.

The products were shipped to outlets in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin, the agency said.

The issue was discovered after FSIS officials received a customer complaint reporting that a foreign object was found during food preparation.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consumers eating the beef products, the FSIS said.

The agency said it was concerned that some consumers may be in their freezers and urged that they should be either thrown away or returned to the point of sale.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Edward Gricus, General Manager, Skyline Provisions, Inc., at 630-493-9900 or at edwardg@iit-sourcetech.com.

