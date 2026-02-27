Recall alert: Great Value cottage cheese, sold at Walmart, recalled

The FDA has announced the recall of cottage cheese sold under Walmart's Great Value brand.

Cottage cheese sold at Walmart under the Great Value brand is being recalled because the liquid dairy ingredients used to make the cheese may not be fully pasteurized.

No illnesses have been reported linked to the potential issue, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The problem was found during troubleshooting done at Saputo Cheese USA, the producer of the cottage cheese.

The following cottage cheese has been recalled:

Great Value Fat Free Small Curd Cottage Cheese – 0% Milkfat

24 oz. container, UPC 078742373393, best if used by APR-01-26 or APR-03-26

Great Value Lowfat Small Curd Cottage Cheese – 2% Milkfat

24 oz. container, UPC 078742116730, best if used by APR-01-26, APR-02-26 or APR-03-26

Great Value Small Curd Cottage Cheese – 4% milk fat minimum

16 oz. container, UPC 078742372358, best if used by APR-02-26

24 oz. container, UPC 078742372365, best if used by APR-02-26 or APR-03-26

3 lb. container, UPC 078742147970, best if used by APR-01-26 or APR-02-26

The FDA said the cottage cheese was sold in white plastic tubs with white lids and was sent between Feb. 17 and 20 to Walmart stores and distribution centers in the following states:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Colorado

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

New Mexico

Nevada

Oregon

Texas

Tennessee

Utah

Washington

Wyoming

If you bought the recalled cottage cheese, you are told not to eat it and either throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

For more information, call Saputo at 888-587-2423.

