Recall alert: Ford recalls more than 419K vehicles due to faulty seat belts Navigators, Expeditions from 2018 to 2022 are affected.

File photo: Ford has recalled more than 419,000 Navigator and Expeditions made between 2018 and 2022.

The Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 419,000 vehicles due to issues with their seat belts.

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According to a notice posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Ford is recalling Lincoln Navigator and Expedition vehicles because their seat belts may fail to secure the driver or passenger in the front seat because the belt may lock and not retract or extend.

The recall affects models from 2018 to 2022, according to the notice.

Ford is recalling 2018-2022 Lincoln Navigator and Expedition vehicles whose seat belts may fail to secure an occupant in the driver or front passenger seat. Ford noted that the seat belt can lock inadvertently and not retract or extend.

The total number of vehicles subject to recall is 419,967, according to the notice.

According to the NHTSA, seat belts that do not retract or extend “can fail to restrain an occupant as intended, increasing the risk of injury in a crash.”

According to Ford, it has received one injury report related to the recall.

Dealers will inspect and replace the seat belt retractors, if necessary, free of charge, according to the notice. Interim letters, notifying owners of the safety risk, are expected to be mailed on June 8, 2026.

Additional letters will be sent once the remedy is available, anticipated in August 2026.

Consumers with questions can contact Ford’s customer service at 866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 26S34.

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