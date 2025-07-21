Recall alert: 67K cases of Power Stick deodorant recalled

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of tens of thousands of cases of deodorant.

The FDA said that it was recalled for cGMP deviations in the manufacturing process.

The acronym means “Current Good Manufacturing Practice” and are the rules the FDA uses to make sure that a product is safe and has the strength and ingredients as advertised.

The alert does not specify what cGMP regulations the deodorant did not meet, NBC News reported.

A.P. Deauville, LLC issued the recall, according to FDA documentation.

In all, 67,214 cases were recalled.

The following products were affected and were distributed nationwide, including Dollar Tree, Walmart and Amazon:

Power Stick for her roll-on Powder Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant, UPC 815195019313

Lot codes:

032026B011

032226B031

051626C241

061526C882

071226D371

071226D381

082526E341

082826E402

Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant Spring Fresh, UPC 815195018194

Lot codes:

031726A991

041226B561

062026C901

062026C911

071026D351

071026D361

071326D391

111626G231

Power Stick Original Nourishing Invisible Protection Roll-on Antiperspirant Deodorant, UPC 815195018224

Lot codes:

101225D781

032926B281

032826B221

041126B531

062226D011

070626D301

070626D333

111026G051

111326G091

111626G221

The FDA Enforcement Report does not state what to do with the products, but the agency’s general recall guidelines say you may be able to return recalled items to the place of purchase, but you can also just throw them away.

©2025 Cox Media Group