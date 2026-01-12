Recall alert: 413K Volvo vehicles recalled over issue with rearview cameras

FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of more than 413,000 Volvo vehicles.

Hundreds of thousands of Volvos have been recalled because of a problem with the vehicles’ rearview cameras.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the camera may not display when the vehicle is in reverse. In all, 413,151 vehicles are being recalled.

The recall affects the following cars by model year:

2021-2025

XC40

2022

V90

2022-2024

C40BEV

2022-2025

S90

V90CC

XC60

2023-2025

S60

V60

V60CC

XC90

2025

EC40

EX40

The issue will be corrected by a software update installed by a dealer or by an over-the-air update for free.

Vehicles that had been repaired under recall 25V282 will have to have this update done. This recall replaces the previous safety alert, the NHTSA said.

Owners will be alerted about the recall by mail after Feb. 16.

If you have questions, you can call Volvo at 800-458-1552. The company’s internal recall number is R10333.

