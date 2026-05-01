Recall alert: 36K Build-A-Bear Workshop Heartwarming Hugs Bears recalled due to choking hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of more than 36,000 teddy bears due to a choking hazard.

[ Read more trending news ]

The agency said the zipper slider on the side pouch of the Heartwarming Hugs Bears sold at Build-A-Bear Workshop can come off, posing a choking hazard and putting children at risk of injury or even death.

The bear is a weighted plush bear with model number 034464 and contains a heart filled with 2.5 pounds of ceramic beads that can be heated or cooled for comfort.

The model number can be found on the label sewn on one of the bear’s legs.

They were sold at Build-A-Bear stores and online from January to March for about $48.

If you have the bear, do not use it; return it to a Build-A-Bear Workshop store for a refund. If you cannot make it to a store, you can contact the company via its website to start a free return and get a prepaid shipping label.

For more information, contact Build-A-Bear Workshop by phone at 844-541-0144, by email or online.

©2026 Cox Media Group