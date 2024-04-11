Recall alert: 251K children’s speakers recalled, battery could overheat, catch fire

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than 251,100 children’s speakers.

The CPSC said the Yoto Mini speakers’ lithium-ion batteries can overheat and catch fire.

The speakers were made for children ages 3 to 12. They use Yoto cards to play audiobooks, music, podcasts and radio.

The device is gray with orange knobs and a pixel display and was sold with a charging cable but no adaptor or charger.

The name Yoto Mini along with the SKU PRPLXX00860 and serial number can be found on the bottom of the speaker.

Speaker owners are being told not to use them and contact the company for a free smart charging cable, the CPSC said.

You will have to cut the original speaker cable and take a picture of the destroyed cord, sending the image to the company.

For more information, you can call Yoto at 844-370-0426 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday. You can also contact them via email or on the company’s website.

