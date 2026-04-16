Recall alert: 149K generators recalled; can catch fire

More than 149,400 portable generators were recalled because the Consumer Product Safety Commission said they can catch fire and pose a burn hazard.

The agency said Generac Power Systems has recalled several models of its generators because fuel can leak from the carburetor during initial filling, posing a risk of injury or death from fire or a burn hazard.

Generators that have enough fuel to get the gauge off “E” or that have been used without leaking can continue to be used, the CPSC said.

The following unit types and models are being recalled:

GP3600, model number G0077210

GP400DF, model number G0081550

GP6500, model numbers G0076802, G0076722

GP6500E, model number G0077130

GP6500EDF, model number G0081530

GP6700EDF, model number G0080620

GP800E, model numbers G0077150, G0076754, G0081540

GP9200E, model number G0079712

GP9500ETF, model number G0080630

The generators were sold at Home Depot, Lowe’s and other home improvement or hardware stores nationwide from May 2025 to February 2026 for between $600 and $1,300.

If you have the recalled devices, do not use them and go to the company’s website to enter your generator’s serial number to see if it has been recalled. If yours has been recalled and either it has not been filled with fuel or was leaking, contact a dealer for a free repair.

For more information, contact Generac by phone at 800-396-9951 or online.

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