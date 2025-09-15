Recall alert: 1.45M Fords recalled over rearview camera issue

Ford logo
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Ford has announced the recall of more than 1.45 million vehicles. (WDnet Digital Creation Studio/WDnet Studio - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 1.45 million Ford vehicles because of a problem with their rearview cameras.

Read more trending news

The NHTSA said that the vehicles’ rearview camera image may be blank or distorted when in reverse.

The recall affects the following vehicles by model year:

2015-2019

  • Lincoln MKC
  • Mustang
  • F-350 SD
  • F-250 SD
  • F-450 SD

2015-2017

  • Lincoln Navigator
  • Expedition

2015-2018

  • Edge
  • Transit Connect

2016-2019

  • F-550 SD
  • Transit

2017-2019

  • Econoline

2019

  • Ranger

Dealers will inspect the rearview camera and replace it if necessary for free, the NHTSA said.

Owners will get an initial letter after Sept. 22, with a second being sent when the repair is available.

You can search your Vehicle Identification Numbers on the NHTSA website to see if your vehicle was recalled.

For more information, call Ford at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number is 25S89.

The recall expands NHTSA’s previous announcement, which was issued under 25V270.

Latest recalls:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!