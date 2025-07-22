Prince George celebrates 12th birthday, palace releases new photo

FILE PHOTO: Prince George of Wales at Horse Guards Parade during Trooping The Colour 2025 on June 14, 2025 in London, England. The prince turned 12 on July 22. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Prince George is almost a teenager.

The future king of England turned 12 years old on July 22.

The Prince and Princess of Wales released a new photo to mark the occasion, which, as CNN described, as “looking happy and relaxed.”

The caption written on X reads “Happy 12th birthday to Prince George.”

Happy 12th Birthday to Prince George! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/TMvXPJ9zX9 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 22, 2025

On Instagram, the royal family posted a montage of clips showing the oldest George with his sister, Princess Charlotte, 10, and their younger brother Prince Louis, 7.

Typically, the palace releases a photo of the children on their birthdays, which are usually taken by Princess Catherine, but this year, George’s picture was taken by British Photographer Josh Shinner. Shinner took Louis’ 7th birthday photo, released in April, CNN reported.

This is the last year for George at Lambrook School in Windsor. It is the same school his sister and brother attend, People magazine reported.

It is rumored that George will also go to the prestigious Eton College, an all-boys boarding school that his father attended.

