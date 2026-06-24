Police recover $2.2M in stolen merchandise at warehouse

Authorities raided a warehouse in California and recovered more than $2.2 million worth of merchandise.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Authorities in California recovered more than $2.2 million in stolen merchandise from a warehouse last week, authorities said Monday.

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According to a news release from the California Highway Patrol’s Border Division, a search warrant resulted in a raid at an Anaheim warehouse on June 18.

Stolen items discovered inside the building included eight pallets of Meta server switches, 22,000 boxes of TaylorMade golf balls and Tamiya hobby products, KTLA reported. There were also 29 pallets of Horizon Hobby parts and supplies, according to USA Today.

The merchandise was connected to an ongoing investigation, the Highway Patrol said. While not providing specifics, troopers suggested that the case was related to cargo theft and organized retail crime, KTLA reported.

Investigators said each of the three cargo loads originated from a separate theft, according to USA Today. Documents obtained during the search warrant indicate the cargo theft crew may be responsible for dozens of thefts connected to the warehouse, the newspaper reported.

Two people were initially detained, but investigators determined they were unwitting participants in a cargo fraud scheme and released them, USA Today reported. Authorities are continuing efforts to identify the seller of the stolen goods.

“Cargo theft and organized retail crime impact everyone through higher costs and economic losses,” the highway patrol said in a statement. “Those who choose to engage in these crimes should know that CHP remains committed to identifying, investigating, and holding offenders accountable.”

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