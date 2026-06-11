Police: Passenger, Frontier manager fight on jet bridge at Atlanta airport

File photo. A passenger and a Frontier Airlines manager got into a fight as a plane was preparing to depart from Atlanta to San Francisco on Tuesday.

ATLANTA — A woman is facing charges after she allegedly got into a fight with a Frontier Airlines manager on the jet bridge at Atlanta’s airport on Tuesday, authorities said.

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According to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department, Kristina Lopez Lujan faces charges of simple battery, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

Police said that Lujan was traveling from New Jersey to San Francisco and had a connecting flight with Frontier at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

According to police, Lujan was denied boarding the connecting flight because she was allegedly under the influence and was creating a disturbance.

A Frontier manager said that Lujan began screaming and using profanity before striking the manager on her face, WSB-TV reported. The manager had been standing inside the aircraft, while Lujan was in the entranceway to the jet, police said.

Drunken passenger, Frontier manager get into fight on jet bridge at Atlanta airport: police https://t.co/12PXsIKZjU pic.twitter.com/guSERrlQl6 — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) June 11, 2026

Police said the manager, who has not been publicly identified, reacted by defending herself, pushing Lujan away from her. The fight escalated and both women sustained injuries.

Lujan had a cut on the right side of her head; the manager had scratches on her knuckles, face and the side of her head, the news release stated. Police said that Lujan also pulled the Frontier employee’s braids, creating a bald spot.

Lujan refused medical attention after paramedics were called.

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Police said that Lujan was traveling with two dogs, who were placed in the care of a family friend after the altercation.

According to police, Lujan was taken to an area hospital and will be transported to the Clayton County Jail when she is released.

WSB-TV has reached out to Frontier Airlines for a statement.

Last month, a Frontier flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport was diverted to Miami International Airport 45 minutes after it took off because of a disruptive passenger.

As of last month, the Federal Aviation Administration said that airlines have reported more than 640 unruly passenger incidents so far this year.

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