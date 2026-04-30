Olivia Rodrigo to embark on global tour

FILE PHOTO: Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. Rodrigo will be embarking on a global tour later this year. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Olivia Rodrigo has tightened up the plans for her upcoming “Unraveled” tour.

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The singer will perform 65 dates in North America and Europe, starting in Hartford, Connecticut, on Sept 25, Variety reported.

Several artists are slated to open for her during the tour including Devon Again, Die Spitz, Grace Ives, The Last Dinner Party and Wolf Alice.

She announced the tour on social media on Thursday.

AMEX Presales start on May 5 at noon local time and run until May 6 at 10 p.m. local time or while supplies last.

General onsale starts on May 7 at noon local time for North American stops.

There will also be Silver Star tickets at $20, purchased in pairs, with seat locations set when they’re picked up at the box office on the day of the show, Variety said.

The tour will also have VIP packages and experiences.

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The Unraveled Tour will have stops on the following dates and cities:

Sept. 25 - Hartford, Connecticut

Sept. 26 - Hartford, Connecticut

Sept. 29 - Pittsburgh

Sept. 30 - Pittsburgh

Oct. 3 - Washington, D.C.

Oct. 4 - Washington, D.C.

Oct. 7 - Charlotte, North Carolina

Oct. 8 - Charlotte, North Carolina

Oct. 11 - Chicago

Oct. 12 - Chicago

Oct. 15 - Boston

Oct. 17 - Boston

Oct. 21 - Montreal

Oct. 22 - Montreal

Oct. 26 - Toronto

Oct. 27 - Toronto

Oct. 29 - Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 30 - Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 7 - Philadelphia

Nov. 8 - Philadelphia

Nov. 11 - Atlanta

Nov. 12 - Atlanta

Nov. 15 - Orlando, Florida

Nov. 16 - Orlando, Florida

Nov. 19 - Sunrise, Florida

Nov. 20 - Sunrise, Florida

Nov. 23 - Nashville, Tennessee

Nov. 24 - Nashville, Tennessee

Dec. 1 - Vancouver, British Columbia

Dec. 2 - Vancouver, British Columbia

Dec. 7 - Seattle

Dec. 9 - Seattle

Dec. 11 - Oakland, California

Dec. 12 - Oakland, California

Dec. 15 - Sacramento, California

Dec. 16 - Sacramento, California

Dec. 19 - Las Vegas

Dec. 20 - Las Vegas

Jan. 12 - Los Angeles

Jan. 13 - Los Angeles

Jan. 17 - Los Angeles

Feb. 11 - Brooklyn, New York

Feb. 12 - Brooklyn, New York

Feb. 15 - Brooklyn, New York

Feb. 16 - Brooklyn, New York

March 19 - Stockholm

March 20 - Stockholm

March 23 - Amsterdam

March 24 - Amsterdam

April 1 - Munich, Germany

April 2 - Munich, Germany

April 5 - London

April 6 - London

April 8 - London

April 9 - London

April 23 - Paris

April 27 - Milan

April 28 - Milan

May 1 - Barcelona, Spain

May 2 - Barcelona, Spain

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