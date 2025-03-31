Myanmar earthquake: How you can help

FILE PHOTO: How can you help the victims of the Myanmar earthquake?

With more than 2,000 people dead and thousands injured after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar and was felt hundreds of miles away in Bangkok, Thailand, collapsing buildings in both countries.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC), started by Albert Einstein in 1933, said help is drastically needed, including “medical care, clean drinking water, tents, food and other basic necessities.”

There are several ways you can help survivors of the deadly quake.

CNN has launched its Impact Your World campaign that will allow you to donate funds to a handful of charities individually or split the donation among several.

Here is a list of other groups that are collecting donations for those impacted:

How can you ensure that the charity you are donating to is legitimate? The Federal Trade Commission said:

Research the charity.

Use a group like BBB Wise Giving Alliance or Charity Watch to confirm they are real.

Use the IRS’s Tax Exempt Organization Search to find out if a donation would be tax deductible.

Don’t donate by cash, gift card or wire transfer, pay by credit card or check.

If you’re donating online, read the FTC’s guidance for online fundraising.

