Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando engaged

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: (L-R) Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando attend the world premiere of 20th Century Studios "Avatar: Fire and Ash" at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 01, 2025. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

After speculation that singer Miley Cyrus was wearing a special ring on a special finger, sources say she is engaged to Maxx Morando.

The couple of four years was on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of “Avatar: Fire and Ash” when people noticed the diamond ring, The New York Times reported.

Cyrus and Morando did not respond to a request by the Times for a comment.

But TMZ and Page Six reported that Morando’s father confirmed the big news. He posted photos on Threads, writing “Congratulations!” to his son and future daughter-in-law.

Cyrus also posted photos on Instagram of the two of them from the “Avatar” premiere with the lyric from her song “Dream as One,” which is on the movie soundtrack.

Fans wrote congratulations to the couple on the post.

Deux Moi reported that the ring, a cushion-cut stone in a thick gold band, was first spotted in mid-November. A representative for jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche confirmed to People magazine that Aiche made the ring.

Cyrus and Morando were first linked in December 2021 during her holiday special. They were seen kissing in West Hollywood months later.

In 2023, she told British Vogue how the pair met on a blind date. They started living together last year, People magazine reported.

©2025 Cox Media Group