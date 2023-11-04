Matthew Perry laid to rest in Los Angeles; ‘Friends’ costars attend funeral

Matthew Perry PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 12: Actor/Executive Producer Matthew Perry speaks onstage during 'The Odd Couple' panel as part of the CBS/Showtime 2015 Winter Television Critics Association press tour at the Langham Huntington Hotel & Spa on January 12, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Matthew Perry was laid to rest Friday in Los Angeles nearly a week after he died at his house.

The funeral was held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, according to People Magazine. It’s near Warner Bros. Studios where “Friends” was filmed.

Forest Lawn Memorial Park is also the final resting place for Paul Walker, Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Nipsey Hussle and other celebrities, according to Variety.

The funeral took place Friday around 3 p.m. and ended a couple of hours at 5 p.m. Variety reported.

“Friends” costars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer were in attendance, People Magazine reported.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the cast said in a joint statement on Monday, according to Deadline. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

Perry’s father, John Bennett Perry and his stepfather, Keith Morrison, were also seen at the funeral, Deadline reported.

Perry died on Oct. 28 at the age of 54, according to Deadline. His body was found in a hot tub at his house in Los Angeles. An autopsy was completed but the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office is waiting for the toxicology report to determine his cause of death.

On Friday, “the Matthew Perry Foundation” was also established in his honor to help people who have been dealing with addiction as he did. It was something he had been working on leading up to his death.

“When I die, I don’t want ‘Friends’ to be the first thing that’s mentioned – I want helping others to be the first thing that’s mentioned,” Perry, according to the foundation. “And I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that. Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down.”

