Kraft Heinz to split 10 years after merger

FILE PHOTO: A sign outside of the Aon Center marks the location for the headquarters of Kraft Heinz on May 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Two of the most recognizable names in food are splitting a decade after they became one.

Kraft Heinz announced it is splitting into two companies.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week on the unconfirmed plans, which were announced on Tuesday.

One, which is currently called Global Taste Elevation Co., will be the home of shelf-stable items and will include the Heinz, Philadelphia Cream Cheese and Kraft Mac & Cheese products.

The other division, currently called North American Grocery Co. will be the home of brands such as Oscar Mayer, Kraft Singles and Lunchables.

Kraft Heinz has not announced what the new names will be.

“Kraft Heinz’s brands are iconic and beloved, but the complexity of our current structure makes it challenging to allocate capital effectively, prioritize initiatives and drive scale in our most promising areas,” Executive Chair Miguel Patricio said in a statement announcing the company’s split.

“This move will unleash the power of our brands and unlock the potential of our business. This next step in our transformation is only possible because of the commitment of our 36,000 talented employees who deliver quality and value for consumers every day. We will continue to operate as ‘one Kraft Heinz’ throughout the separation process.” CEO Carlos Abrams-Rivera said in the news release.

He will become the CEO of North American Grocery when the split happens. The search for a CEO of Global Taste Elevation Co. continues, the AP reported.

Heinz was founded in 1869 in Pittsburgh by Henry John Heinz, starting with horseradish and eventually its iconic product, Heinz ketchup.

Kraft, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, started in 1903 when J.L. Kraft bought cheese wholesale and sold it to local merchants in Chicago. The company was incorporated in 1909.

Kraft Heinz plans to keep its headquarters in Chicago and Pittsburgh, with the split expected to close in the second half of 2026, the AP reported.

