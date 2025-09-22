James Van Der Beek to miss ‘Dawson’s Creek’ reunion; Lin-Manuel Miranda to take his place

FILE PHOTO: James Van Der Beek arrives at the premiere of Prime Video Series "Overcompensating" at Hollywood Palladium on May 14, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. He had to drop out of the "Dawson's Creek" reunion due to health issues. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

An illness is keeping James Van Der Beek from the “Dawson’s Creek” reunion.

The actor told fans on Instagram that he would not be able to take part in the event because of a stomach illness.

Van Der Beek wrote he was “gutted” when “two stomach viruses conspired to knock me out of commission and keep me grounded at the worst possible moment.”

But the actor said, “I DO have an understudy. A ridiculously overqualified replacement.”

“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will take his place at the table read Monday night.

The “Dawson’s Creek Class Reunion,” held at the Richard Rogers Theatre, was the first time the entire cast was supposed to be together since the show wrapped in 2003, Variety reported. They, along with some actors who joined the cast later in the show’s run, will be performing a table read of the 1998 pilot.

While Van Der Beek won’t be there, his wife and children will be, People magazine reported. Kimberly Van Der Beek wrote in a comment on her husband’s post that it “was important to him we come!!”

The event is a benefit for a cancer charity and for Van Der Beek, who was diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer. He told the “Today” show earlier this year that his health battle was “a full-time job.”

“It’s been a journey,” he said. “There are just so many ups and downs and so many unknowns.”

0 of 19 Through the years 390344 14: Actor James Van Der Beek arrives at the world premiere of the film "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" June 11, 2001 in Westwood, CA. (Photo by Jason Kirk/Getty Images) (Jason Kirk/Getty Images) Through the years 401319 07: Actor James Van Der Beek (R) and girlfriend Heather McComb arrive at the celebration for the 100th episode of Dawsons Creek February 19, 2002 at the Museum of Television and Radio in New York City. (Photo by Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images) (Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images) Through the years WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 09: Actor James Van Der Beek (L) and Kimberly Brook attend "Summit on the Summit: Kilimanjaro Pre-Ascent Event" held at Voyeur on December 9, 2009 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Summit On The Summit) (Michael Buckner/Getty Images) Through the years HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 07: James Van Der Beek and drag queens perform onstage during Logo's "NewNowNext Awards" 2011 at Avalon on April 7, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for LOGO) (Kevin Winter) Through the years PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 10: Actors James Van Der Beek (L) and Krysten Ritter speak during the 'Don't Trust the B---- In Apartment 23' panel during the ABC portion of the 2012 Winter TCA Tour held at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa on January 10, 2012 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Through the years WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 13: Actor James Van Der Beek and son Joshua Van Der Beek attend the John Varvatos 11th Annual Stuart House Benefit at John Varvatos Boutique on April 13, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for John Varvatos) (Rachel Murray/Getty Images for John Varvatos) Through the years NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 04: James Van Der Beek and Jason Aldean attend the 2014 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 4, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) Through the years CULVER CITY, CA - OCTOBER 25: Actors Mark-Paul Gosselaar and James Van Der Beek attend the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation's 26th Annual A Time For Heroes Family Festival at Smashbox Studios on October 25, 2015 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation) (Angela Weiss) Through the years BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 25: (L-R) Kimberly Brook, Patricia Arquette, James Van Der Beek and David Arquette attend The Dinner For Equality co-hosted by Patricia Arquette and Marc Benioff on February 25, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for Weinstein Carnegie Philanthropic Group) (Mike Windle) Through the years HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 30: Kimberly Van Der Beek, James Van Der Beek and family attend the First-Ever GOOD+ Foundation Halloween Bash hosted Jessica Seinfeld at Sunset Gower Studios on October 30, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for GOOD+) (Mike Windle) Through the years BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 28: (L-R) Actor Dora Madison, executive producer/actor James Van Der Beek and DJ Dillon Francis of 'What Would Diplo Do?' speak onstage during the Viceland portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 28, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 03: Actor James Van Der Beek visits the Build Series to discuss his new show "What Would Diplo Do?" at Build Studio on August 3, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Through the years BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: James Van Der Beek attends The Trevor Project's 2018 TrevorLIVE Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 02, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Through the years CENTURY CITY, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: (L-R) James Van Der Beek, Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney attend Vanity Fair and FX's annual Primetime Emmy Nominations Party on September 21, 2019 in Century City, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) (Rich Fury/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been edited using digital filters) James Van der Beek arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Through the years PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 24: James Van Der Beek stops by WarnerMedia Lodge: Elevating Storytelling with AT&T during Sundance Film Festival 2020 on January 24, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for WarnerMedia and AT&T ) (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for WarnerMedia and)

