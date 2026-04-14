Husband of woman who went overboard in the Bahamas released from police custody

FILE PHOTO: A woman fell out of a dinghy as she and her husband returned to their yacht in the Bahamas.

The man whose wife went overboard on their dinghy when they were returning to their yacht in the Bahamas has been released from police custody days after being arrested.

Brian Hooker has not been charged, but he had been questioned after his arrest last week in the disappearance of Lynette Hooker, CNN reported.

He did not speak when he was released, but his attorney said it is "a very emotional time for him right now.”

Attorney Terrel Butler said, “I am happy to see justice, that justice is really working in this country. They had no evidence and they had no choice but to release him,” according ot CNN.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said Brian Hooker was released in coordination with the Department of Public Prosecutions, which “recommended that no charges be filed at this time pending the outcome of further investigations.”

Royal Bahamas Police Commissioner Shanta Knowles said that Brian Hooker remains a suspect in the ongoing investigation, NBC News reported.

Brian Hooker has denied any wrongdoing.

Lynette Hooker’s daughter, and Brian Hooker’s stepdaughter, said, “As long as there has been a thorough investigation into all the facts then I’ll have to live with the fact that it’s an accident, but I don’t think this is the end.”

Brian Hooker told police that he and his wife were returning to their sailboat on April 4 near Elbow Cay. He said their 8-foot hard-bottomed dinghy was caught in high winds and choppy waves that tossed his wife overboard. He said the waves carried her away, along with the keys she had for the watercraft. Brian Hooker said he had to paddle to shore for hours before he hit land in Marsh Harbour and was able to alert police.

A search for Lynette Hooker has come up empty.

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