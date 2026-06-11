Gina Ferrall, stage actress in ‘Leopoldstadt’, ‘Mamma Mia!,’ dies at 67

A familiar face on Broadway in plays such as "Mamma Mia!" and "Leopoldstadt," the actress died on June 9. She was 67.

Actress Gina Ferrall, a Broadway performer who appeared in “Leopoldstadt,” “Mamma Mia!” and “Big River,” died on Tuesday. She was 67.

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The actress died after a brief battle with uterine sarcoma, Deadline reported. Her death was confirmed to Playbill by her husband, Broadway drummer Kory Grossman.

Ferrall was born on Sept. 6, 1958, in San Francisco, Deadline reported. She made her Broadway debut as a replacement cast member in “Les Misérables.”

That was followed by roles during the 1990s in “Beauty and the Beast,” “A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum” and “The Sound of Music.”

Gina Ferrall Dies: Broadway's 'Leopoldstadt', 'Mamma Mia!' Actor Was 67 https://t.co/eHAI6tv8kf — Deadline (@DEADLINE) June 10, 2026

Ferrall played the role of Rosie in the original Broadway run of “Mamma Mia!” She also portrayed Widow Douglas in “Big River,” according to Playbill.

In the 2022 play "Leopoldstadt," Ferrall played Poldi, the loyal servant to a wealthy Jewish family that is attacked by Nazis during World War II, Deadline reported.

That was her final acting credit, according to Playbill.

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