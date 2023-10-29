‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dead from apparent drowning

The "Friends" star died after apparently drowning.

Matthew Perry: The "Friends" star was 54. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Matthew Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing on the sitcom “Friends” from 1994 to 2004, died Saturday from an apparent drowning. He was 54.

>> Read more trending news

The Los Angeles Times, citing anonymous sources, said that authorities responded to Perry’s home at about 4 p.m. PDT, where he was found unresponsive.

TMZ was the first outlet to report the actor’s death.

TMZ, citing “law enforcement sources,” said that Perry was allegedly found in a jacuzzi; no drugs were found at the scene.

Law enforcement sources did not provide a cause of death because the investigation was ongoing, the Times reported. There was no sign of foul play.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s robbery-homicide detectives are investigating the death, according to the newspaper.

Representatives for Perry did not immediately respond to People’s request for comment.

In his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing” Perry wrote how longtime opioid use caused his colon to burst in 2018.

Born in Williamstown, Massachusetts, on Aug. 19, 1969, Perry was raised in Ottawa, Canada, People reported. One of his classmates was future Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

His mother, Suzanne Morrison, was a journalist and press secretary to Trudeau’s father, another prime minister -- Pierre Trudeau.

Perry’s stepfather is “Dateline’s” Keith Morrison, according to People. His father, John Bennett Perry, was an actor and model. Matthew Perry appeared in a 1979 episode of his father’s series, “240 Robert,” according to the magazine.

Image 1 of 26

Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 1994: Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing on "Friends" in 1994. (Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Latest noteworthy deaths:

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!