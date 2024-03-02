Driver rescued after semi-truck crashed, left dangling from side of bridge in Kentucky A semi-truck driver was rescued Friday afternoon after a crash left their semi-truck hanging off the side of a bridge in Louisville, Kentucky. (Louisville Division of Fire /Louisville Division of Fire)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A semi-truck driver was rescued Friday afternoon after a crash left their semi-truck hanging off the side of a bridge in Louisville, Kentucky.

Louisville Division of Fire said on Friday around noon, crews were called out to a “high-angle rescue” on the Clark Memorial Bridge. Crews assessed the scene and started to rescue the driver of the semi-truck.

Fire officials said that the driver was still in the truck’s cab that was hanging over the bridge just above the Ohio River.

The crash involved three vehicles, Louisville Fire Chief Brian O’Neill said in a news conference, according to The Associated Press. One person was taken to the hospital from the initial crash.

The driver of the semi-truck was also taken to the hospital as a precaution, O’Neill said, according to the AP.

“They train for this type of stuff all the time,” O’Neill said about the rescue crew. “This is very much a worst-case scenario.”

“These were some serious heroes here,” he said, according to the AP. “This was some really professional, well-practiced, well-trained stuff. They got right out there, got right to her.”

Louisville Metro Police Department shared a video of the rescue on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Dramatic footage: The Louisville Division of Fire @loukyfire did an amazing job rescuing a woman trapped in the cab of a semi involved in an injury accident on our 2nd Street Bridge. Awesome job, LFD! #LMPD #LFD #LouisvilleFire #RappellingIsLife #SomeoneBuyThatManABeer #Goat pic.twitter.com/VZ7hAvFMaR — LMPD (@LMPD) March 1, 2024

“Through their swift and proficient maneuvering, they safely rescued the victim in about 40 minutes. We are incredibly proud of all the members on the scene today. Thank you for a job well done,” fire officials said.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash. According to the AP, the bridge was closed Friday afternoon in both directions. The bridge is also expected to be inspected, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

