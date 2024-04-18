Dr Pepper announces new limited-edition creamy coconut flavor

New flavor for Dr Pepper Dr Pepper announced Tuesday that a new, limited-release “creamy coconut” flavor will be on grocery store shelves soon.

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

There’s a new flavor of Dr Pepper coming, one that may be a surprising combination for some.

The company announced Tuesday that a new, limited-release “creamy coconut” flavor will be on grocery store shelves soon.

Dr Pepper also is selling a coconut-lime “dirty soda creamer” in partnership with Coffee Mate, according to the company.

New flavors have been part of the company’s plan for years. It has introduced special combinations including Strawberries & Cream, Cherry, Cherry Vanilla and Cream Soda.

Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut and Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut Zero Sugar will be available from May 1 through the end of July.

The flavor will be sold in 12-oz 12-packs and also 20-oz bottles, the company said.

