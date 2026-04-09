Davey Lopes, 4-time All-Star with Dodgers, dies at 80

The fiery second baseman, who played in four World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers, died on April 8. He was 80.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Davey Lopes, a fiery, prolific base stealer and second baseman who was part of a Los Angeles Dodgers infield that went to four World Series, died on Wednesday. He was 80.

The Dodgers announced the death of Lopes, who was a four-time All-Star and the team’s all-time leader in games played at second base with 1,134, The Athletic reported.

The team said it was informed of his death in Rhode Island by his former wife, Lin Lopes, according to The Associated Press. She said that Lopes had Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases and died at a hospital in his hometown of East Providence, Rhode Island.

Lopes was a four-time All-Star during his 10 years with the Dodgers. He played in four World Series, winning the 1981 championship. He holds the franchise record for most games played at second base with 1,134. His 1,145 games batting leadoff are second in the organization’s history to Maury Wills (1,279).

Lopes appeared with the Dodgers in the World Series in 1974, 1977, 1978 and 1981. He earned a World Series ring in 1981 as a player and in 2008 as a coach with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to the newspaper.

He batted leadoff in 1,145 games with the Dodgers, second only to Maury Wills’ 1,279, according to the AP.

Lopes was a four-time All-Star, earned one Gold Glove and is the Dodgers’ all-time leader in games played at second base. He won two World Series titles, one as a player for the 1981 Dodgers and one as a first-base coach for the 2008 Philadelphia Phillies.

The Dodgers mourn the loss of Davey Lopes, who passed away today at age 80. Lopes was a member of the team’s record-setting infield of the 1970s and 1980s and one of the finest basestealers in MLB history. Our condolences go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/dJkOk0CWbP — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 8, 2026

Lopes was part of an infield that included Steve Garvey at first base, Bill Russell at shortstop and Ron Cey at third base. The quartet played 833 games together, according to MLB.com. That is a record for games played together by an infield, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Lopes would steal 557 bases in 16 major-league seasons that included 10 with the Dodgers, The Athletic reported.

He was named the fifth team captain in Dodgers history in 1977, according to MLB.com.

Lopes led the majors with 77 steals in 1975 and at one point swiped 38 bases in a row without being caught -- a major league record at the time, the website reported.

Davey Lopes , the best base stealing coach we’ve ever had. And a great base stealer in his own right. So sad to hear of his passing. God bless the Lopes family that has had to endure so much heartache. Thank you, Davey, for bringing joy to all of us. RIP 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Ruben Amaro, Jr. (@RAJr_20) April 8, 2026

In 1982, Lopes was traded to the Oakland A’s, where he stole 28 bases that season and followed it up with 22 in 1983.

He was traded to the Chicago Cubs in 1984 and then was traded to the Houston Astros in 1986. He retired in 1987 when he was 41.

Lopes was named manager of the Milwaukee Brewers and went 144-195 from 2000 to 2002.

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