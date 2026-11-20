A woman who was convicted of murdering her 5-year-old son three decades ago is challenging that conviction, saying newly examined DNA and fingerprint evidence confirms what she said: that an intruder killed her son.

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Darllie Routier was sentenced to death for the killing of Damon Routier. She has filed a new application for a writ of habeas corpus this week in Dallas, KXAS reported.

Her other son, 6-year-old Devon, was also killed.

Prosecutors kept the two cases separate and Routier was only convicted of the murder of Damon. The second trial was not pursued after her conviction, KDFW explained.

She has appealed twice before and both were rejected.

The Innocence Project and the Texas Office of Capital and Forensic Writs filed the newest request, saying that advanced DNA testing identified genetic material on a sock found in a nearby alley that contained the brothers’ blood. The DNA was from an identified man.

They also cited two fingerprints that do not belong to Routier or her former husband, Darin. They were found on a utility room door, one of which was in blood. The parents were also excluded from a fingerprint on a knife blade.

While they exclude both Routier and her ex-husband, they do not indicate who left them.

“Darlie Routier has spent nearly 30 years on Texas death row for a crime someone else committed, and of which she was a victim,” attorney Vanessa Potkin said in a statement.

“There’s a wealth of newly available forensic evidence that supports Ms. Routier’s innocence and dismantles the false narrative the State used to wrongfully convict Ms. Routier. We also now know that the State suppressed exculpatory evidence and presented false testimony at trial. We are urging the Court of Criminal Appeals to remand her case to the district court so that she can present this new evidence,” the statement continued.

Router called 911 in the early morning hours of June 6, 1996, saying an intruder came into her home in Rowlett, Texas, and stabbed her and her sons, WFAA reported. They were killed. She suffered injuries to her neck, shoulder and arm, KXAS said.

Former Rowlett police Lt. David Nabors told KXAS in a special marking the 20th anniversary of the case that investigators said there were inconsistencies between her statements and the evidence at the time. Police and prosecutors said the investigation was sound.

Prosecutors claim she slashed her own neck after killing the boys, KDFW reported.

They claimed at the time the wounds were superficial and that her fingerprints were found on the murder weapon, WFAA reported. They also said that while she woke up during the attack with the alleged intruder on top of her, she wasn’t able to say what he looked like.

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