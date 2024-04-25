Castle from Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’ music video to become wedding venue

Taylor Swift LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: Taylor Swift attends "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Castle Gwynn less than 40 minutes from Nashville is expected to become a wedding venue and a honeymoon location. It also has some famous ties.

The castle is where Swift filmed her “Love Story” music video in 2008, according to WKRN.

The founder of the castle, Mike Freeman, broke ground on the wedding venue part back in 2017, according to WSMV. Freeman is hoping to have it open at some point over the year or so.

“I’ve had so many calls and so many people wanting to have their weddings here,” Freeman said, according to WKRN. “I mean, to be able to have a wedding in a castle and then spend the first night here. You know, that has been one of my earliest thoughts with the castle, and we are just now getting it all put together slowly but surely.”

Freeman built the castle in 1973 just a few years after he had dreamt about owning one, WSMV reported.

“I was wondering, ‘How are they going to find a cool castle in Tennessee?’” Swift said back in 2008 when working on the music video, according to the news outlet. Swift and her team were planning to go film the video in Europe until they stumbled upon Castle Gwynn. “I just didn’t think that castles were in Tennessee at all. Now, I know Castle Gwynn. It’s awesome.”

Castle Gwynn is located at 2135 New Castle Road in Arrington, Tennessee, according to WSMV. If you are in the area, you can visit on weekends in the month of May, Memorial Day and even check out the Tennessee Renaissance Festival

