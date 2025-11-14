Cardi B and Stefon Diggs welcome baby boy

FILE PHOTO: NFL Player Stefon Diggs (R) and rapper Cardi B (L) celebrate after Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. The couple recently welcomed their first child together. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Rapper Cardi B and her boyfriend, New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs, are new parents.

The celebrity couple welcomed their baby boy last week, TMZ reported.

She announced her fourth child’s birth on social media on Thursday.

“My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons. My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve.”

They started dating shortly after Cardi B broke up with Offset and announced that they were expecting a baby back in September.

Not only did she break the baby news at the time, but she also told CBS Mornings that she released her second studio album, “Am I the Drama?” She is also going to kick off a tour in February, E! News reported.

Cardi B has three children with Offset: Kulture, Blossom and Wave, while Diggs is father to Nova from a previous relationship, TMZ reported. The baby boy is their first child together.

0 of 15 Photos: Cardi B through the years Here are some memorable photos of rapper Cardi B through the years. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Photos: Cardi B through the years 2015: Cardi B walks the runway for Gypsy Sport at Milk Studios on September 15, 2015, in New York City. (Arun Nevader/Getty Images) Photos: Cardi B through the years 2016: Hennessy and Cardi B attend the 2016 VH1's Divas Holiday: Unsilent Night at Kings Theatre on December 2, 2016, in New York City. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Photos: Cardi B through the years 2017: Cardi B at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Square on June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Maury Phillips/Getty Images) Photos: Cardi B through the years 2017: Cardi B attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images) Photos: Cardi B through the years 2018: Recording artist Cardi B attends the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018, in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Photos: Cardi B through the years 2018: Cardi B attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018, in New York City. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Photos: Cardi B through the years 2019: Cardi B attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Photos: Cardi B through the years 2019: Offset (left) and Cardi B attend Rihanna's fifth annual Diamond Ball Benefitting the Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball) Photos: Cardi B through the years 2020: Cardi B attends Universal Pictures Presents the Road to F9 Concert and Trailer Drop on January 31, 2020, in Miami. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Universal Pictures) Photos: Cardi B through the years 2020: Cardi B, Offset and Kulture Kiari Cephus attend the Teyana Taylor "The Album" Listening Party on June 17, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. (Rich Fury/Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings) Photos: Cardi B through the years 2021: Cardi B performs onstage during the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, and broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Photos: Cardi B through the years 2021: Cardi B poses on the runway during the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 2, 2021, in Paris. (Richard Bord/Getty Images)

©2025 Cox Media Group