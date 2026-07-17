Brenda Fricker, ‘Home Alone 2’s’ pigeon lady, dies at 81

FILE PHOTO: Brenda Fricker arrives for the Irish Film and Television Awards 2012 at the Dublin Convention Centre on February 11, 2012 in Dublin, Ireland. She died at the age of 81. (Photo by Tim Whitby/Getty Images)

The actress known simply as the “pigeon lady” has died.

Brenda Fricker was 81 years old.

[ Read more trending news ]

Many may not realize that Fricker was also an Oscar-winning actress for her role in “My Left Foot.”

Her agent, Phil Belfield, said she died after a period of ill health, Hello! reported. '

He released a statement to the publication, which read, “It is with much sadness that I share the news that beloved actress Brenda Fricker passed away last night peacefully after a period of ill health, at the age of 81.

“Dublin born and bred, Brenda Fricker undoubtedly deserves the noun legend…

“We will never see her like again and the world is lesser for the lack of her. I was honoured to know, love and work with her and she will always have a place in my heart and in the heart of so many film and TV fans the world over.”

Fricker was born in Dublin in 1945 and was a journalist before she became an actor, appearing on shows such as “Coronation Street” and “Casualty,” Deadline reported.

Her international big break came as the mother to Daniel Day-Lewis in “My Left Foot,” the role for which she won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. She was the first Irish actor to win an Oscar, beating Julia Roberts and Anjelica Houston in 1990

She was married to Barry Davies from 1979 until they divorced in 1988, Hello reported.

Fricker said, despite appearing in one of the quintessential holiday movies, enjoyed by families every year, the holiday season was oftentimes difficult for her because she lived alone, People magazine reported.

She shared on "The Ray D’Arcy Show," “I would be lying if I said that it would be a nice and happy Christmas because ... I’m old and I live alone. It can be very dark.”

:“I just turn the phone off and put the blinds down. I do pre-record some good programs, and I have my dog and I get myself through it that way. I don’t want to be sounding kind of negative but it is a different kind of Christmas, that’s all,” she said.

But then she added that New Year’s Eve was rougher for her.

“What I do find very difficult is New Year’s Eve,” she said, adding, there was “no one to turn around to hug or smile at” when local church bells rang at midnight. “I can’t get away from the bells.”

©2026 Cox Media Group