Boy, 12, expected to recover after accidentally shooting himself in head

Boy wounded: File photo. A 12-year-old boy was in stable condition after accidentally shooting himself in the head with a firearm. (Scott Olson/Getty Images )

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — A 12-year-old boy in South Florida is expected to recover after accidentally shooting himself in the head on Sunday, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

The shooting occurred at a residence in Homestead, south of Miami, Homestead police Capt. Fernando Morales told the Miami Herald in an email.

The boy, whose name has not been released, was flown to Kendall Regional Trauma Center and was listed in stable condition, according to the newspaper.

It was unclear who owned the gun and how the boy was able to obtain possession of it, WSVN-TV reported.

Ruchi Anthony, who lives next door to the home where the boy was wounded, said she was “horrified” to hear about the shooting.

“Of course I would be scared, I am a parent and they should have had the gun under lock and key,” Anthony told WFOR-TV. “At the same time, you are scared, but you’re also afraid for your other children in the house. What is going to happen to them? It is an experience you don’t want anyone to have.

“I would be livid. I would be out of my mind. I don’t know what I would do.”

Police told WSVN that there were no pending charges for anyone related to the incident.

“Detectives will continue to investigate the circumstances,” Morales told the Herald.

© 2024 Cox Media Group