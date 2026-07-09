Bodybuilding influencer Connor Murphy dies in apparent drowning

Influencer Connor Murphy has died in an apparent drowning in Thailand.

He was 32 years old.

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Murphy’s friends confirmed he died in several social media posts shared on July 8, People magazine reported.

Officials in Samut Prakan province said there was a man acting erratically on July 7 at a luxury rental property. They said he jumped into the nearby lake, swimming for several minutes before becoming exhausted and drowning, the Bangkok Post reported.

Rescue divers found his body and recovered it 20 meters from shore.

An autopsy was ordered, and officials said they found two unused syringes and several white pills in a bag in his vehicle.

Murphy’s girlfriend, whose name was not released, had booked the rental for three months. The police said it had been vandalized with black and yellow paint, which she said happened while she was asleep. She also told authorities that Murphy’s erratic behavior was unusual and hadn’t happened before, according to People magazine.

Murphy was known for sharing bodybuilding and fitness content to his 2.7 million followers on YouTube and Instagram. He was part of the looksmaxxing trend where men go to, what People called, “often-extreme lengths to optimize their physical appearance.”

His most recent video on YouTube, uploaded days before his death, was captioned “Obituary Pending” but claimed that the video was satire, TMZ reported.

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