Bijou Phillips files for divorce from ‘That ′70s Show’ star Danny Masterson

Divorcing: Bijou Phillips has filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage to Danny Masterson. (Myung J. Chun /Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Actress Bijou Phillips has filed for divorce from “That’s ‘70s Show” star Danny Masterson less than two weeks after he was sentenced to a 30-years-to-life prison sentence for raping two women in 2003.

>> Read more trending news

Phillips, 43, filed a petition for divorce in Santa Barbara, California, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

TMZ was the first outlet to report news of the divorce.

Phillips and Masterson were married in 2011 and share a daughter together, CNN reported.

Peter Lauzon, an attorney for Phillips, said in a statement that the “Almost Famous” actress decided to file for divorce during “this unfortunate time.”

“Her priority remains with her daughter. This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family,” Lauzon said. “Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.”

Phillips was present in a Los Angeles court on Sept. 7 for Masterson’s sentencing hearing, CNN reported.

Actor Danny Masterson charged with raping 3 women

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo sentenced Masterson to 15 years to life in prison for each of the rape charges, the Los Angeles Times reported. Each of the sentences will be served consecutively.

Masterson’s attorney Shawn Holley, did not immediately return People’s request for comment.

Masterson was convicted of the rapes of two former members of the Church of Scientology at his Hollywood Hills home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Phillips is the daughter of John Phillips, the late Mamas and the Papas singer; and singer Geneviève Waïte, CNN reported.

Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping 2 women

They reportedly met in 2005 when they were seated next to each other during a celebrity poker match in Las Vegas, E! Online reported. They married six years later, and their daughter Fianna was born in 2014, according to CNN.

Phillips and Masterson also appeared together in the 2009 independent film, “Made for Each Other,” according to IMDb.com.

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!