Biden announces memoir will be released on Nov. 17

Former President Joe Biden announced that his memoir, "Promise Me, America," will be published on Nov. 17.

Former President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that his memoir will be published on Nov. 17, two weeks after the midterm elections.

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Biden, 83, made the announcement in a video he posted on social media.

“Promise Me, America,” echoes the title of Biden’s 2017 work, “Promise Me, Dad,” which revolved around the death of his elder son, Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015, The Washington Post reported.

The 46th president’s latest work, published by Little, Brown and Co., will address his term in office, which was sandwiched between the tenure of the current president, Donald Trump.

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Biden said topics that will be addressed include his decisions on the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy, military actions in Afghanistan and Ukraine, and the aftermath of the Jan. 6 incident at the U.S. Capitol, The New York Times reported.

Biden book: The cover of Joe Biden's upcoming memoir, which will be released on Nov. 17. (Little, Brown and Co.)

The book will also allow Biden to explain what was perhaps his most fateful -- and controversial -- decision -- running for reelection before a disastrous performance at a debate against Trump led to him bowing out of the race, according to the newspaper.

“It’s about why I chose to run for reelection and why I chose to step aside,” Biden said. “Most of all, it’s about my faith in the promise of America.”

Biden inadvertently revealed the existence of his book last month during one of his wife’s book tour stops while she was promoting “View From the East Wing,” the Times reported. At the time, Biden said his book would be released in September.

That did not sit well among Democrats, who are trying to regain both houses of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections and wanted to distance themselves from Biden’s presidency, according to the newspaper.

Biden was diagnosed in May 2025 with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had spread to his bones, the Post reported. In Wednesday’s announcement video, he said he has “been getting treatment, and it’s been going really well.”

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