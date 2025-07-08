AMC Theatres expands 50% off ticket days

FILE PHOTO: AMC Theatres is expanding its half off ticket deal for Stubs members.

AMC Theatres is making it more economical to go out to see a movie.

The theater chain is adding 50% off tickets on Tuesdays to its discounts for AMC Stubs members.

The launch of 50% Off Tuesday came the day before 50% Off Wednesdays.

The new program replaced “Discount Tuesdays” starting July 8.

Members will pay only half of the cost of an adult, regular price evening ticket all day long on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The half off is for the base ticket only, with premium format, online fees not part of the discount. It may also not apply to some movies and holiday periods, the company said.

AMC Stubs members can also get half off the small popcorn and drink combos on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

For more information about AMC Stubs, click here. To find your nearest AMC Theatre, click here.

© 2025 Cox Media Group